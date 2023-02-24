Belarus Defense Ministry conducting 'combat readiness measures'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarus' Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 24 that it was conducting "combat readiness measures." Additionally, the Defense Ministry stated that "one of the missile units" was moving to a designated area for combat use. It is not clear what this area is.

The Ukraine's military intelligence said on Feb. 18 that Russia lacked the means to invade from Belarus in the next few weeks.

Belarus has not officially declared war on Ukraine, but Russian troops are stationed on the territory of Belarus and have launched missile attacks at Ukraine from there.

On Feb. 20, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had instructed the creation of a volunteer territorial defense within the country to ensure that all citizens are equipped with the necessary knowledge of "handling weapons" and prepared to react to any "act of aggression."

