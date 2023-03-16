Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine's intelligence: Russia has no means to invade from Belarus in next 2-3 weeks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 5:40 pm
Share

Russia lacks the strength and means to invade Ukraine from Belarus in the next 2-3 weeks, according to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

On Feb. 18, the directorate reported that military intelligence is closely monitoring the movement of Russian troops on Belarusian soil and their attempts to fully engage Belarus in the war with Ukraine.

Despite the prospect of an attack from the Belarusian border being unlikely, Ukrainian troops remain on alert. 

"We understand Belarus's efforts are to support Russia and refrain from joining the war themselves, but we also know how much Russia is pressuring them," Andriy Chernyak, a spokesperson for military intelligence, told ITV on Feb. 17.

According to Chernyak, the intelligence directorate's understanding is that if Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko orders the Belarusian troops to fight against Ukrainians, they will obey. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK