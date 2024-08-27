Skip to content
At least 6 Russian drones flew into Belarus during mass attack on Ukraine, monitoring group says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 5:39 PM 2 min read
A mobile anti-aircraft defense group at work in Kyiv Oblast on March 1, 2024. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
At least six Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew off course and entered Belarus during Russia's mass attack on Ukraine on Aug. 26, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported on Aug. 27.

Russia targeted 15 of Ukraine's 24 oblasts on Aug. 26, launching over 200 missiles and drones as part of the largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine.

The first drones flew into Belarusian air space just after midnight on Aug. 26, followed by more between 00:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., the monitoring group said. The drones reportedly flew into Belarus via Ukraine's Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts.

According to the monitoring group, the Belarusian Air Force patrolled the air above southern Belarus "virtually all night."

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on the evening of Aug. 26 that Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones of the 127 missiles and 109 drones launched by Russia during the attack.

"In addition, several units of UAVs were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine, two more crossed the state border with Belarus," Oleshchuk said.

Hajun reported earlier in August that at least nine Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew off course and entered Belarus during Russia's attacks on Ukraine throughout July.

The monitoring group noted that "despite the massive and regular flights of UAVs into the airspace of Belarus," Minsk made "practically no comments" on the situation.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko then claimed on Aug. 10 that Belarusian air defense had downed several Ukrainian drones the previous night.

Lukashenko called the incident "a Ukrainian provocation" and ordered military reinforcements near the border with Ukraine.

Hajun described the claims as "nonsense" and said that "no drones were detected" in Belarus on Aug. 9.

Ukraine has not officially requested withdrawal of Belarusian troops from border, Minsk claims
Kyiv has not yet made an official request for Minsk to withdraw Belarusian troops from the border with Ukraine, Belarus’ Foreign Ministry claimed on Aug. 26, a day after Ukraine urged Belarus to withdraw its forces “to a distance greater than the firing range of Belarus’ systems.”
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:25 PM

IAEA chief arrives at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The visit follows allegations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials that Ukraine has tried — or intends to try — to attack the plant amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in the area. Kyiv has denied the allegations.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.