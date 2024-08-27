At least 6 Russian drones flew into Belarus during mass attack on Ukraine, monitoring group says

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least six Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew off course and entered Belarus during Russia's mass attack on Ukraine on Aug. 26, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported on Aug. 27.

Russia targeted 15 of Ukraine's 24 oblasts on Aug. 26, launching over 200 missiles and drones as part of the largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine.

The first drones flew into Belarusian air space just after midnight on Aug. 26, followed by more between 00:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., the monitoring group said. The drones reportedly flew into Belarus via Ukraine's Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts.

According to the monitoring group, the Belarusian Air Force patrolled the air above southern Belarus "virtually all night."

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on the evening of Aug. 26 that Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones of the 127 missiles and 109 drones launched by Russia during the attack.

"In addition, several units of UAVs were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine, two more crossed the state border with Belarus," Oleshchuk said.

Hajun reported earlier in August that at least nine Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew off course and entered Belarus during Russia's attacks on Ukraine throughout July.

The monitoring group noted that "despite the massive and regular flights of UAVs into the airspace of Belarus," Minsk made "practically no comments" on the situation.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko then claimed on Aug. 10 that Belarusian air defense had downed several Ukrainian drones the previous night.

Lukashenko called the incident "a Ukrainian provocation" and ordered military reinforcements near the border with Ukraine.

Hajun described the claims as "nonsense" and said that "no drones were detected" in Belarus on Aug. 9.