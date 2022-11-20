Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Belarus accuses Ukraine of military provocation on border.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 20, 2022 9:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarus' Border Guard claimed that a video camera at a checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border had recorded a Ukrainian serviceman who "illegally crossed the border, took photos and videos of the area, and also searched for or installed something in the snow" on Nov. 19.

Such situations on the border “may lead to an armed clash," the Belarusian Border Guard said.

The Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the accusations yet.

Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression against Ukraine by allowing Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine and by supplying weapons to Russia. There is also speculation that Belarusian troops may invade Ukraine to help Russia.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.