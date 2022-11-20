Belarus accuses Ukraine of military provocation on border.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarus' Border Guard claimed that a video camera at a checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border had recorded a Ukrainian serviceman who "illegally crossed the border, took photos and videos of the area, and also searched for or installed something in the snow" on Nov. 19.

Such situations on the border “may lead to an armed clash," the Belarusian Border Guard said.

The Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the accusations yet.

Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression against Ukraine by allowing Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine and by supplying weapons to Russia. There is also speculation that Belarusian troops may invade Ukraine to help Russia.