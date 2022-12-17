Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
BBC: UK prime minister orders audit of Ukraine war progress

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 2:33 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked for an assessment of the progress of the war and the significance of the British military contributions to Ukraine, worrying senior defense ministry officials.

Senior U.K. Defense Ministry officials are alarmed by the decision to request an assessment, saying weapons supplies to Ukraine will be decisive this winter, the BBC reported, citing unnamed officials.

"Wars aren't won (by dashboards). Wars are won on instinct. At the start of this it was Boris (Johnson) sitting down and saying: 'Let's just go for this.' So Rishi needs to channel his inner Boris on foreign policy though not of course on anything else," one source told the BBC.

When visiting Ukraine, Sunak said the U.K. stands with Ukraine “all the way,” and a Downing Street source told the BBC that "the UK government's support for Ukraine is unwavering."

The U.K. has provided Ukraine with over 7 billion euros, four of which are military commitments, according to Kiel’s Institute “Ukraine Support Tracker.”

