Saturday, November 19, 2022

PM Sunak in Kyiv: 'We are with you all the way'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 8:36 pm
PM Sunak in Kyiv: 'We are with you all the way'

Rishi Sunak conducted his first official visit to Ukraine as prime minister, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Nov. 19.

Sunak was quick to reassure Zelensky that his country will continue to support Ukraine under the new leadership. 

"We are with you all the way," he told Zelensky.

Sunak added that London will provide Ukraine with winter military equipment and humanitarian aid worth over 16 million pounds ($19 million). Sunak said the U.K. will also continue to train Ukrainian personnel.

The U.K. will also provide Ukraine with a $59 million defense aid package. The package will include 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian drones, including radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability.

Zelensky said he and Sunak discussed ways to support Ukraine and Europe’s energy security, defense cooperation, export and humanitarian grain initiatives, and diplomatic relations.

Sunak was elected prime minister on Oct. 25. He's the country's third person to hold this office in 2022. 

"Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the U.K.'s continued solidarity and support," Sunak said during his phone call with Zelensky on Oct. 25.

