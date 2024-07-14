Battlefield situation 'tense' near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, General Staff reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The situation near the front-line city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast is "tense," while the heaviest fighting is concentrated near Pokrovsk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in an operational update on July 14.

The Toretsk sector in Donetsk Oblast has become another hotspot in recent weeks, with Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reporting that heavy fighting near Toretsk and Pokrovsk has expanded the active Russia-Ukraine front line.

"The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense," the General Staff said on July 14.

"Fighting continues in three locations near Pivnichne and Niu-York, and 12 attacks have already been repelled."

Toretsk and Niu York have suffered from war since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014. In the first two years of Russia's full-scale invasion, they were relatively calmer sectors of the front.

Russian forces increased their attacks near Toretsk in June.

The General Staff also reported that the "hottest" situation currently lies in Pokrovsk, where Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 35 times.

"Our troops repelled 29 attacks. The situation remains tense near Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Prohres, where six firefights are still ongoing," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian troops fought off Russian advances near Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, and Kramatorsk, according to the update.