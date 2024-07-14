Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Toretsk, Pokrovsk
Battlefield situation 'tense' near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, General Staff reports

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2024 1:32 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers wait for orders to shoot a BM-21 'Grad' at Russian positions in the front line near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on June 27, 2024. (Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The situation near the front-line city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast is "tense," while the heaviest fighting is concentrated near Pokrovsk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in an operational update on July 14.

The Toretsk sector in Donetsk Oblast has become another hotspot in recent weeks, with Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reporting that heavy fighting near Toretsk and Pokrovsk has expanded the active Russia-Ukraine front line.

"The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense," the General Staff said on July 14.

"Fighting continues in three locations near Pivnichne and Niu-York, and 12 attacks have already been repelled."

Toretsk and Niu York have suffered from war since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014. In the first two years of Russia's full-scale invasion, they were relatively calmer sectors of the front.

Russian forces increased their attacks near Toretsk in June.

The General Staff also reported that the "hottest" situation currently lies in Pokrovsk, where Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 35 times.

"Our troops repelled 29 attacks. The situation remains tense near Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Prohres, where six firefights are still ongoing," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian troops fought off Russian advances near Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, and Kramatorsk, according to the update.  

Russia’s advance toward key eastern highway threatens Ukraine’s grip of Donetsk Oblast
Outgunned and outmanned, Ukrainian soldiers struggling to hold the front line in a brutal, months-long Russian siege of Chasiv Yar are increasingly worried about their army’s ability to protect their rear. If key supply lines from the west are cut off and if troops to their south are overrun, they
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:56 AM  (Updated: )

Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.
10:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman threatens Europe over decision to host US missiles.

"Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles located in Europe. We've been through all this before," he said in an interview with Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin. "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these states are potential victims."
9:18 PM

Chief emergency worker among two killed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Half an hour after emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian troops launched a second attack on the same location, Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Situations Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii.
