Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

BAE Systems to produce L119 howitzers in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova August 31, 2023 5:03 PM 2 min read
An artillery unit of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces firing an L119 British-made howitzer at the Russian infantry on the eastern front, Ukraine, on June 24, 2023. (Sasha Maslov/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K.'s largest arms company, BAE Systems, has opened an office in Ukraine to launch weapons production in partnership with domestic manufacturers, the Ministry of Strategic Industries reported on Aug. 31.

Among the weapons to be made in Ukraine are L119 light field guns, which use NATO-standard 155 mm ammunition. Ukrainian forces are already using dozens of L119 howitzers sent by London last year.

On Aug. 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the head of BAE Systems, Charles Woodburn, and the company's management, thanking them for opening the Ukrainian office ahead of Independence Day.

"The best weapons that currently help our soldiers defend Ukraine should be produced in Ukraine. The development of own weapons production is a top priority," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Zelensky: Ukrainian-made weapon has proven 700 km range
A new Ukrainian-made long-range weapon successfully reached a target 700 kilometers away, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 31.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

At the meeting, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense, and BAE Systems signed documents confirming the company's decision to develop arms production in Ukraine.

"BAE Systems wants to be a reliable partner of Ukraine in the war for freedom and independence, as well as in building a strong and sustainable technological defense-industrial complex to effectively prevent future aggression attempts," said Woodburn.

BAE Systems is the largest defense contractor in Europe, with its main operations based in the U.K. and the U.S. The company produces a wide variety of weapons, including M2/M3 Bradley fighting vehicles, Typhoon fighter jets, Archer artillery systems, Challenger 2 tanks, M777 howitzers, and others.

As counteroffensive presses forward in southeast, ‘every meter costs a life’
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the soldiers interviewed in the story by their full names due to security concerns amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The article also contains photos that some readers may find disturbing. DONETSK OBLAST – Twenty-nine-year-old assault company com…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.