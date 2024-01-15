Authorities: Russian strike on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone dropped explosives on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, wounding a 54-year-old woman, the regional administration reported on Jan. 15.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipo River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The victim of the Beryslav strike suffered injuries to her back and legs and received medical treatment in a hospital, according to the Kherson Oblast authorities.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces struck the village of Stanislav, damaging the local ambulance post and injuring a 69-year-old woman in her home, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 121 times on Jan. 14 and overnight, injuring four people, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, previously said on Telegram.