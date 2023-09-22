Governor: Russian forces shell Kherson, killing 1, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Sept. 22 that Russian forces shelled residential neighborhoods of Kherson.

A 25-year-old man was killed and another was injured, Prokudin reported on Telegram.

The strikes occurred in the Dnipro district of the city and caused additional fire damage to a residential building and a garage, Prokudin said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.