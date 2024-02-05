Authorities ban foreign humanitarian workers from parts of Kherson Oblast after French citizens killed in Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign volunteers, NGO workers, and embassy staff are banned from entering parts of Kherson Oblast without permission from the authorities after two French citizens were killed in a Russian strike on Feb. 1, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration announced on Feb. 5.

The two humanitarian workers were killed when Russian forces attacked Beryslav, a city located 65 kilometers from the region's administrative center of Kherson. The city is frequently hit by Russian attacks.

Three other French citizens and a Ukrainian were wounded, according to the military administration. French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne described the strike as an "act of barbarity" and France reportedly plans to summon the Russian ambassador to condemn the killing.

Permission from the region's military administration and military command is now needed for "representatives of foreign consular institutions, or representative offices of international organizations" to enter settlements that are frequently shelled by Russian forces, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said.

"In wartime, no one can guarantee safety, but we must clearly record the presence of people in the places of active hostilities."

Emma Igual of Spain and Anthony Ignat of Canada, representatives of the foreign NGO known as Road to Relief, which helps civilians affected by the fighting in the Donbas and Kherson Oblast, were killed by Russian shelling back in September.