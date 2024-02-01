Skip to content
Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2024 8:34 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1.

Three more foreigners received minor injuries. Further information on the victims is not yet available.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.

Beryslav is located nearly 100km from the region's administrative center of Kherson. The town has experienced an onslaught of attacks from Russian forces over the past few days, resulting in at least three injuries.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 48-year-old woman in the town suffered an injury to her hand and lost a finger after drones dropped explosives on the area earlier today.

A 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were also injured while riding a motorcycle through the city on Jan. 31.

Volunteers of humanitarian NGOs operating in Ukraine have fallen victim to Russian attacks.

Emma Igual of Spain and Anthony Ignat of Canada, representatives of the foreign NGO known as Road to Relief, which helps civilians affected by the fighting in the Donbas and Kherson Oblast, were killed by Russian shelling back in September.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:34 PM

