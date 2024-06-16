Austria allocates additional $10.7 million in humanitarian aid for Ukrainians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Austria allocated an additional 10 million euros ($10.7 million) to humanitarian organizations helping Ukrainians in Ukraine and Moldova, the country's government announced on June 15.

Vienna has denounced Russian aggression against Ukraine and provided Kyiv with economic and humanitarian aid but refused to donate lethal military assistance due to its neutrality policy.

Around $6.4 million out of the total sum will be sent to the Neighbors in Need organization to provide immediate aid to people in need, including drinking water and food, according to the announcement.

The remaining funds will reportedly go to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has been going on for over 120 weeks. With his invasion of the sovereign neighboring country Ukraine, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not only trampling on international law but has also triggered an acute humanitarian crisis and the largest movement of displaced persons in Europe since the Second World War," the Austrian government wrote.

"Almost six million people have sought refuge beyond the country's borders since the start of the Russian aggression, with Moldova taking in the most displaced people in relation to population size. The country is facing enormous logistical and financial challenges in taking in more than 130,000 people."