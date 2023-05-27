Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Austria to finance demining in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2023 1:12 AM 1 min read
Austria will finance demining equipment worth 2 million euros ($2.2 million) for Ukraine, the Austrian government announced in a statement.

The news follows a public disagreement between the Austrian government and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen earlier this month over whether Austria should provide Ukraine help with civilian land mine removal given its position of military neutrality.

In the statement, the Austrian government said that "the fact remains that no Austrian soldier will set foot on Ukrainian soil to clear mines as long as it is a war zone. We are helping with financial support for demining."

The statement also said that “some 10.6 million people in Ukraine rely on demining assistance," especially farmers, whose agricultural land has been heavily affected by land mines.  

"With already more than 250,000 km² of Ukrainian territory, the area contaminated by landmines in Ukraine is about three times the size of Austria," it read.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
