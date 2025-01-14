Australia making 'urgent inquiries' after reports of volunteer fighter's execution in Russian captivity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canberra is making "urgent inquiries" about the status of Australian citizen Oscar Jenkins, a volunteer soldier captured by Russia while fighting for Ukraine, after reports of his death, the 7News outlet wrote on Jan. 14.

Undisclosed sources in Ukraine told 7News that the body of Jenkins, a 32-year-old teacher from Melbourne whose capture was reported in December, has been found. He is believed to have been executed by his Russian captors.

Australian officials are yet to confirm Jenkins' death, while Australia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to "seek information" and urge Moscow to comply with international law.

7News reported "speculations" that Jenkins' body has been found but is yet to be officially identified, without providing details on the circumstances of the body's discovery. Ukrainian authorities are said to be working to verify the reports.

The Kyiv Independent has contacted the Australian Embassy in Kyiv and the Ukrainian authorities but has not received a response as of publication.

The Geneva Conventions mandate all warring parties to treat prisoners of war (POW) with respect and dignity, while executing POWs is considered a gross violation of international law and a war crime. Russia has been repeatedly accused of summarily executing Ukrainian POWs throughout the war.

Moscow calls foreign volunteers "mercenaries" and claims they are not entitled to protection under the Geneva Conventions.

A spokesperson of the Australian Foreign Ministry told the local media that the government has "grave concerns for Mr Jenkins's welfare."

If confirmed, this would be the first Australian volunteer fighter executed in Russian captivity during the full-scale war. At least six other Australians are believed to have been killed while fighting on Ukraine's side.

In a video that emerged on Russian Telegram channels in late December, Jenkins is seen in military fatigues, interrogated by Russian captors. The man behind the camera asks the captive about his name and background and whether he wants to live while beating him over the head.

Jenkins, who reportedly served in Ukraine's International Legion, introduces himself in the video as a biology teacher who wanted to help Ukraine and is now based near Kramatorsk, a Ukrainian city in Donetsk Oblast, around 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Kyiv and 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the front line.

Unlike most other foreigners volunteering to join Ukraine's resistance against Russia, Jenkins has had no military experience. The Australian media described the man as "much loved" by his community in Australia, a talented cricket and football player who studied biomedical sciences before working as a lecturer in China. He is believed to have traveled to Ukraine in 2024.