Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Australia, Military aid, Defense aid
Edit post

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2024 6:15 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv on April 27, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.

According to the Australian government, this package takes Australia's military support to Ukraine to 880 million Australian dollars ($575 million).

Shmyhal said that half of the latest package will be allocated to Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS).

More than 30 million Australian dollars ($19.6 million) will be allocated to the international drone coalition for Ukraine, which aims to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Shmyhal said.

Marles said he was pleased to announce the new batch of military assistance, which includes "world-leading drone technology, with the support of the local Australian defense industry."

"Australia is also providing critical air-to-ground precision munitions and short-range air defense systems," Marles added.

"We highly appreciate the solidarity of the Australian people with Ukraine," Shmyhal said, and thanked Marles for "his deep involvement in Ukrainian affairs, for effective solidarity, for concrete things that Australia does for Ukraine."

Minister: Belgium to allocate $213 million for German-led air defense initiative
Belgium will pledge 200 million euros ($213 million) for the German-led air defense initiative and supply Ukraine with rockets, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced on April 26.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:15 PM

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine.

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:04 PM

Russian attacks against 4 Ukrainian regions kill 1, injure 14.

Russian forces struck a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv overnight, injuring a 53-year-old female patient, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. “At the time of the attack, 60 patients and five employees were in the medical building,” he said.
2:46 AM

Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5.

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.