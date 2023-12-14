Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Australia announces $126 million expansion of training program for Ukrainian troops

by Nate Ostiller December 14, 2023 11:54 AM 2 min read
A member of the Australian Defense Forces speaks to Ukrainian soldiers as they take part in a training session in the U.K. on Feb. 1, 2023. (Ben Birchall /Pool /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Australian Defense Ministry announced a 186 million AUD ($125.6 million) expansion of a training program for Ukrainian troops on Dec. 14.

The program, called Operation Kudu, is managed by the Australian Defense Forces and entails the deployment of Australian servicemen to multinational training missions in the U.K. for Ukrainian soldiers.

Australia's involvement in the larger-U.K. mission to train Ukrainian soldiers began in January 2023, when 70 Australian soldiers were deployed in the U.K. as combat instructors. Since then, the instructors have trained 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers.

The next rotation will see 90 Australian instructors deployed in the U.K., with their instructional purview expanded.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said in an interview on Dec. 14 that the government would spend $125.6 million on the program over two years.

“We are proud to expand Australia’s support for Operation Kudu, a mission that cements international solidarity for Ukraine," Marles said.

“Our growing commitment to the multinational training mission affirms our pledge to provide meaningful and relevant support to the government and people of Ukraine.”

The ministry said that as of Dec. 14, Australia has provided 910 million AUD ($609 million) in assistance to Ukraine, including 730 million ($488 million) in military support.

More than 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained as part of the larger U.K.-run program.

EU unblocks 10 billion euros for Hungary, but Orban’s support for Ukraine still unclear
The EU Commission said that Hungary had fulfilled a specific set of judiciary reforms necessary to access the 10 billion euros in funding.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.