August 24 prisoner exchange did not include any Azov soldiers, brigade commander says

by Sonya Bandouil August 25, 2024 6:00 AM 1 min read
Soldier of 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” walks in the trench in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 12, 2023. (Elizabeth Servatynska/Аzov Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Azov Regiment commander Denys Prokopenko criticized the recent prisoner exchange, expressing disappointment that none of the Azov fighters, who have been in Russian captivity for over two years, were included.

He accused Ukrainian authorities of failing to deliver on their promises, despite having significant negotiating power.

Prokopenko said that Ukraine's Independence Day should be a time to show gratitude to those who defended the country, especially the Azov fighters who fought fiercely in Mariupol against all odds.

“Ukraine has failed this test of gratitude today. The task has not been fulfilled,” Prokopenko wrote on X.

"What are all the pompous words spoken today worth if none of the 900 loyal to Ukraine servicemen who are being treated the absolute worst in Russian captivity have been returned home?"

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Aug. 24 that 115 Ukrainian soldiers were brought back from Russian captivity.

Soldiers from the National Guard, army, navy, and State Border Guard Service were among those returned to Ukraine.

It was the 55th such prisoner exchange, said Lubinets. In total, 3,520 Ukrainian POWs have been brought back home since the beginning of the full-scale war, he added.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
