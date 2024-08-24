Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, POWs, Prisoner exchange, Russia, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

115 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Russian captivity, Zelensky confirms

by Nate Ostiller August 24, 2024 2:11 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers brought back from Russian captivity in a picture shared on Aug. 24, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Aug. 24 that 115 Ukrainian soldiers were brought back from Russian captivity.

Soldiers from the National Guard, army, navy, and State Border Guard Service were among those brought back. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that the POWs included Azovstal defenders, the soldiers who defended Ukraine's last stronghold in occupied Mariupol, and National Guardsmen stationed at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Other military personnel who defended Kyiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts were also brought back.

"We remember everyone. We are searching for them and making every effort to bring them all back," Zelensky said.

Lubinets said that many of the POWs brought back in the latest swap have "serious health conditions."

Zelensky thanked his "team and partners, the UAE, for bringing our people back home."

Arab countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have repeatedly taken up the role of mediators in prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia. In a statement posted after the exchange, the UAE Foreign Ministry thanked both the Russian and Ukrainian governments for cooperating on the swap. The ministry said that 1,788 POWs from both sides have been exchanged with the help of mediation from the UAE.

It was the 55th such prisoner exchange, said Lubinets. In total, 3,520 Ukrainian POWs have been brought back home since the beginning of the full-scale war, he added.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 115 Russian POWs who were captured during the ongoing Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast were brought back from Ukrainian custody as part of the prisoner swap.

Ukrainian forces storm penal colony in Kursk Oblast where Ukrainian prisoners were held, human rights activists say
The seizure of the penal colony will be an important step in documenting war crimes committed by Russia against prisoners of war, Media Initiative for Human Rights reported on Aug. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:14 PM

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.