Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 10 over past day

by Elsa Court February 26, 2024 10:12 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by a Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Feb. 26, 2024. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five people and injured 10 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 26.

Civilian casualties were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Sumy oblasts.

In Sumy Oblast, a couple were killed when Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to attack the village of Yunakivka, situated less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Russia.

One house was destroyed and five others were damaged in the attack, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under attack multiple times during the day. One man was killed when a Russian drone dropped explosives directly on his truck. The truck driver was 57 years old.

Later in the evening, four people were injured when Russian forces targeted the regional center of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two men, aged 41 and 49, and two women, aged 20 and 60, were hospitalized. The attack also damaged 10 homes and several cars.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured one person over the past day, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Two people were killed when Russian forces attacked the village of Tiahynka, killing two people, a 44-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that five people were injured in Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Zakitne, Maksymilianivka, and Chasiv Yar.

Russia also carried out attacks in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, but no civilian casualties were reported.

Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 drones, 3 missiles overnight
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 9 of the 14 attack drones Russia launched overnight, and three Kh-59 guided air missiles, the Air Force reported on Feb. 26.
Elsa Court
Elsa Court
