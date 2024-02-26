Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 drones, 3 missiles overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed nine of the 14 attack drones Russia launched overnight, and three Kh-59 guided air missiles, the Air Force reported on Feb. 26.

The drones and missiles were shot down over Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Russian forces also launched an Iskander ballistic missile and one Kh-31 anti-radar missile at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said.

Russia launched two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from Belgorod Oblast, targeting the town of Pisochyn in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, two grain storage facilities were hit, but no casualties were reported.