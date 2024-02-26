Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 drones, 3 missiles overnight

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 8:50 AM 1 min read
Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed nine of the 14 attack drones Russia launched overnight, and three Kh-59 guided air missiles, the Air Force reported on Feb. 26.

The drones and missiles were shot down over Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Russian forces also launched an Iskander ballistic missile and one Kh-31 anti-radar missile at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said.  

Russia launched two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from Belgorod Oblast, targeting the town of Pisochyn in Kharkiv Oblast.  

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, two grain storage facilities were hit, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers, 180,000 Russians killed in war, says Zelensky
Key developments on Feb. 24-25: * Zelensky: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russia’s war * Western allies reaffirm support for Ukraine on 2nd anniversary of full-scale invasion * Yermak: Ukraine could invite Russia to global peace summit in future * Budanov: Russia’s goals for 2024 same as…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:59 AM

US State Department condemns 'sham parliamentary elections' in Belarus.

Belarus opened polling stations for both the parliamentary and local elections on Feb. 25 amid condemnations from the Belarusian democratic opposition. The country is ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who uses rigged elections to solidify his regime rather than to provide a chance for actual democratic competition.
7:43 AM

ISW: Russian officials refrain from publicly discussing invasion anniversary.

Russian officials and state-controlled media largely refrained from publicly discussing the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to avoid highlighting Russia's failure to achieve its stated military objectives, the Institute for the Study of War announced in their daily assessment on Feb. 25.
3:38 AM

Bloomberg: Biden to meet with House speaker.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Congressional leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, at the White House on Feb. 27 to discuss a funding bill for Ukraine’s security needs, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 25.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:21 PM

Budanov: Russia's goals for 2024 same as previous two years.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia’s goal is still to destroy Ukrainian statehood and reach the administrative border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts to “keep what they already have," but that they "have been unable to do (so) by military means."
6:23 PM

Budanov: Transnistria not planning to appeal to join Russia.

Concerns arose after the Institute for the Study of War issued a warning on Feb. 22 that Transnistria was possibly planning to organize a referendum on its annexation to Russia at an announced Transnistrian Congress of Deputies planned for Feb. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.