Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 10, injure 41 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured at least 41 over the past day, with humanitarian aid workers and first responders among the casualties, regional authorities reported on Sept. 13.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 24 of the 26 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Russian forces targeted the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight and on Sept. 12, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 73-year-old resident of Nikopol was injured and hospitalized with shrapnel wounds following the night attacks. A church, a fire truck, houses, and other buildings were damaged over the past day.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed four people and injured 10 over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A strike against the village of Viroliubivka near Kostiantynivka destroyed a humanitarian truck of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), killing three Red Cross staff members and injuring two others.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Viroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 12, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

One person was killed and four injured after Russian forces hit a house in the village of Krasnoiarske. Two injuries were reported in Kostiantynivka, and two more in Kurakhove and Sukha Balka.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast killed four and injured 18 people over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Attacks against the village of Borova near Izium on Sept. 12 killed four people and injured 10, including three first responders. Four houses were damaged.

An airstrike against Kharkiv the same day injured four people: three women aged 39, 70, and 83, and a 33-year-old man. A 10-year-old girl suffered shock, the governor reported.

Two men and a woman were injured in the town of Derhachi, and one person was injured in the village of Morozova.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 10 injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. An agricultural enterprise, 16 houses, an outbuilding, and cars were damaged.

A 16-year-old girl was injured during a drone attack against the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast at 10:42 local time on Sept. 12, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Russia reportedly launched a drone attack against Odesa Oblast, injuring a 74-year-old man and damaging four garages, 20 houses, four cars, and other property.

A woman was killed during a Russian airstrike against the Yampillia community in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 12, the regional military administration reported.

An industrial facility was damaged during a drone attack against western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, the Energy Ministry said. No casualties were reported.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.