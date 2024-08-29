Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 43 over past day

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 10:47 AM 2 min read
First responders working on the site of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 28, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed five civilians and injured at least 43 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 29.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 60 of the 74 "kamikaze" attack drones launched by Russia overnight, while 14 others fell or were lost on Ukrainian territory, the Air Force said.

Ukraine also downed two of the three Russian Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched in the attack, according to the Air Force.

Around 15 drones were reportedly downed during an attack on Kyiv. The fallen debris damaged multiple buildings across the city, but no casualties were reported.

This was the third large-scale aerial strike on the capital this week.

Nine people were injured during a Russian attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A car repair shop, over 230 cars, administrative buildings, and other property were damaged in the attack.

A school, a post office, a church, and a shop suffered damage in attacks against the Nikopol district overnight on Aug. 29.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed and six injured over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A family of four was reportedly killed during a Russian airstrike against the village of Izmailivka. One more civilian was killed in an attack against the Lysivka village.

Two people were injured in Nykonorivka, two in Chasiv Yar, and two others in Shcherbynivka and Kostiantynivka, the governor said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian airstrike against the town of Kupiansk in the afternoon on Aug. 28 injured 17 people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The Russian attack damaged the Kupiansk city administration building as well as a hotel, residential buildings, cars, shops, and other civilian infrastructure sites, according to local authorities. Three police officers were among the injured.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured five people over the past day, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

In the Mykolaivka community of Sumy Oblast, four people were injured during a missile attack on Aug. 28 and two more during an airstrike overnight on Aug. 29, the regional military administration said.

Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Russia attacks Kyiv for third time in one week
Debris from intercepted Russian drones damaged several buildings in Kyiv overnight on Aug. 29, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:43 AM

Russia controls 40% of Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
9:51 AM

Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
