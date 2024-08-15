Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 21 over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2024 10:22 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack in Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 14, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least five people and injured at least 21 others, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 15.

Ukrainian air defenses downed all 29 "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russia also reportedly attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59 missiles from Kursk Oblast.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that two people had been killed in the region over the past day, and four people were injured.

In Bilyi Kolodiaz, a village located around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Vovchansk, a drone attack on a vehicle killed a male and female combat medic from the Hospitallers Medical Battalion.

The attack also injured three civilians traveling in another car, Syniehubov said.

A 64-year-old man was also injured in the city of Kupiansk when a Russian drone hit his car.

Syniehubov reported four combat clashes with Russian forces in the direction of Vovchansk and Sotnytskyi Kozachok, while nine combat attacks were recorded in the direction of Kupiansk.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured 13 others, including a child, governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Attacks damaged 16 houses, critical infrastructure, gas pipelines, and farm buildings, among other infrastructure across the region.

A drone attack on the city of Kherson killed one man and injured two other men aged 62 and 75. An attack on the city earlier in the day hit a house, injuring a 39-year-old woman, her 15-year-old daughter, and a 41-year-old man.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two men and two women were injured by Russian shelling in Vasylivskyi district, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported.

In total, Russian forces hit 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 397 times over the course of the day.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed two civilians over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One person was killed in the village of Maksymilianivka in Pokrovsk district and another person was killed in the village of Zoria in Kramatorsk district.

Russian forces shelled populated settlements 10 times over the course of the day, Filashkin said.

Other regions in Ukraine, including Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, came under attack over the past day, but there were no reports of civilian casualties.

Updated: Ukraine hits 4 Russian airbases in largest such attack, source says
An SBU source called it the largest attack on Russian airbases during the war.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:58 PM

Russian drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 medics, police report.

Separately, the Hospitallers Medical Battalion wrote on Facebook that one of their volunteer medics, 34-year-old Oleksandra Mulkevych, was killed in the line of duty. Hospitallers did not specify the details of how Mulkevych was killed, and it is not clear if she was one of the medics killed in Kharkiv Oblast.
4:00 PM

Russian court orders to freeze Linde UK subsidiary assets.

The arbitration court in St. Petersburg ruled to freeze the assets of Linde Russia UK Limited, a subsidiary of German-based Linde chemical company, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Aug. 14, citing Russian court documents.
9:16 AM  (Updated: )

Russia claims over 110 downed drones amid reported explosions near airbases.

Russian Telegram channels claimed explosions in the village of Savasleyka in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast that hosts a Russian airfield and is located some 650 kilometers (403 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in the town of Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast, where another Russian airfield is located.
