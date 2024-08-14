Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 13 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least three civilians and injured at least 13, including a child, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 14.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 17 of the 23 "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight from occupied Crimea, the Air Force reported. Russia also reportedly attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles from Belgorod Oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 33-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack against the Nikopol district. The victim suffered a shrapnel wound to his chest and died in the hospital, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Houses, a transport company, and other buildings were damaged in the attacks.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed during a Russian attack against Zhuravka, and two were injured in Shcherbynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Over the past day, at least seven people were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, regional officials reported.

A 41-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, and her 15-year-old daughter were reported injured during a Russian attack against Kherson at around 6 a.m. on Aug. 14, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The girl and her mother were hospitalized, and the man was provided medical assistance on the spot.

The same morning, a 40-year-old woman, a 49-year-old woman, and a 58-year-old man were injured during a Russian attack against Kindiika, and a 59-year-old man was wounded when Russia struck Antonivka, officials said.

One civilian was reported killed and four injured in Sumy Oblast, which has come under intensified attacks since Ukraine launched an incursion of the bordering Kursk Oblast in Russia.

The one fatality and two of the injured were reported following Russian attacks against the Krasnopillia community near the border on Aug. 13, the regional military administration said.

The two remaining injuries took place when Russia bombed the Khotyn community overnight on Aug. 14, according to officials.

A drone attack against Zhytomyr Oblast damaged an infrastructure facility, Governor Vitalii Bunechko said. No casualties were reported.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.