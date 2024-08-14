Russia claims over 110 downed drones amid reported explosions near airbases.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine allegedly launched a massive attack overnight on Russian targets, with the Kremlin claiming to have destroyed 117 drones and four missiles on Aug. 14.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, its air defense shot down 37 drones and four missiles over Kursk Oblast, 37 over Voronezh Oblast, 17 over Belgorod Oblast, 11 over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, nine over Volgograd Oblast, three over Bryansk Oblast, two over Oryol Oblast, and one over Rostov Oblast.

If confirmed, it would be the largest drone attack by Ukraine throughout the entire full-scale war. A previous attack in May saw the Kremlin claiming to have downed 102 drones.

0:00 / 1× Purported footage of a drone flying over Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on Aug. 14, 2024. (Astra/Telegram)

Russian Telegram channels claimed explosions in the village of Savasleyka in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, which hosts a Russian airbase and is located some 650 kilometers (403 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Russian warplanes are based at the Savasleyka airfield, including MiG-31K aircraft, a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

Explosions were also reported in the town of Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast, where another Russian airfield is located, and near the Baltimore (Malshevo) airbase in the same region.

0:00 / 1× Purported footage of a live fire in the Russian town Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast overnight on Aug. 14, 2024. (Astra/Telegram)

Gleb Nikitin, the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast governor, and Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexandr Gusev confirmed the drone attack on the regions without reporting possible damages.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The Kyiv Independent reached out to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.