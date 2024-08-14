Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Russia claims over 110 downed drones amid reported explosions near airbases

by Kateryna Denisova August 14, 2024 9:16 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian drone takes off into the sky against the background of sunset on June 28, 2024, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine allegedly launched a massive attack overnight on Russian targets, with the Kremlin claiming to have destroyed 117 drones and four missiles on Aug. 14.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, its air defense shot down 37 drones and four missiles over Kursk Oblast, 37 over Voronezh Oblast, 17 over Belgorod Oblast, 11 over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, nine over Volgograd Oblast, three over Bryansk Oblast, two over Oryol Oblast, and one over Rostov Oblast.

If confirmed, it would be the largest drone attack by Ukraine throughout the entire full-scale war. A previous attack in May saw the Kremlin claiming to have downed 102 drones.

Purported footage of a drone flying over Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on Aug. 14, 2024. (Astra/Telegram)

Russian Telegram channels claimed explosions in the village of Savasleyka in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, which hosts a Russian airbase and is located some 650 kilometers (403 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Russian warplanes are based at the Savasleyka airfield, including MiG-31K aircraft, a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

Explosions were also reported in the town of Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast, where another Russian airfield is located, and near the Baltimore (Malshevo) airbase in the same region.

Purported footage of a live fire in the Russian town Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast overnight on Aug. 14, 2024. (Astra/Telegram)

Gleb Nikitin, the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast governor, and Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexandr Gusev confirmed the drone attack on the regions without reporting possible damages.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The Kyiv Independent reached out to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Kursk incursion deals blow to Putin’s prestige marking first ground invasion of Russia since World War II
The 1,000 square kilometers Ukraine says it controls in Russia’s Kursk Oblast amounts to a tiny share of Russia’s massive terrain. Yet, politically, the surprise Ukrainian move poses one of the biggest challenges to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. The stunning operation, conducted…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Denisova
