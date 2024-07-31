Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 9 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least two people and injured at least nine, including a child, regional authorities reported on July 31.

Ukrainian forces downed all 89 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, which mainly targeted Kyiv and the surrounding oblast. The attack has been the largest against the capital in 2024 so far and one of the strongest ones during the war.

No casualties were reported in Kyiv or the oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Toretsk and injured three others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One more civilian was wounded when Russia struck the village of Mykolaivka.

One person was killed and five injured, including a child, in Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 68-year-old man was killed in an overnight drone attack against Kherson. A 73-year-old woman was also injured in the strike, the governor said.

Three residents of the Oleksandrivka village – two men aged 26 and 53 and a 54-year-old woman – were reported as wounded.

Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.