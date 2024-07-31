Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 9 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 31, 2024 10:50 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast overnight on July 31, 2024.
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on July 31, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least two people and injured at least nine, including a child, regional authorities reported on July 31.

Ukrainian forces downed all 89 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, which mainly targeted Kyiv and the surrounding oblast. The attack has been the largest against the capital in 2024 so far and one of the strongest ones during the war.

No casualties were reported in Kyiv or the oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Toretsk and injured three others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One more civilian was wounded when Russia struck the village of Mykolaivka.

One person was killed and five injured, including a child, in Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 68-year-old man was killed in an overnight drone attack against Kherson. A 73-year-old woman was also injured in the strike, the governor said.

Three residents of the Oleksandrivka village – two men aged 26 and 53 and a 54-year-old woman – were reported as wounded.

Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.

Russia launches strongest drone attack on Kyiv so far in 2024
The Kyiv City Military Administration on July 31 reported the most extensive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024, with air defense forces destroying over 40 drones in the city's airspace and nearby areas.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Martin Fornusek
1:47 AM

Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.
