Russian attacks kill 2, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least two people and injured at least 14, including a child, regional authorities said on July 8.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks against the city of Nikopol on the evening of July 7 injured a 10-year-old boy and three women aged 41, 64, and 81, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The governor said apartment buildings, houses, and farm buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of the yards.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks against Pivnichne killed one person and injured another, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One civilian was killed by Russia in Hrodivka, one was injured in Illinka, and two in Niu-York, the governor said.

Two women aged 50 and 75 were injured shortly after midnight by falling debris of Russian projectiles in Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A 48-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were hospitalized following a Russian attack against the village of Bohuslavka in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of July 7, the governor reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured two civilians, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. High-rise buildings, houses, a shop, a gas pipeline, an administration building, farm buildings, and a warehouse were damaged in the attacks, he noted.

Ukrainian forces downed three out of the four Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia from Tu-95MS bomber planes overnight, the Air Force said.

The missiles were reportedly downed over Zhytomyr and Cherkasy oblasts, but no casualties or damage were reported in the two regions at the time of the publication.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the Air Force said.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.