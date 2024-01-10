Skip to content
Russian attacks injure 4 in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 10, 2024 12:44 PM
The aftermath of Russian attacks againt Kharkiv on Jan. 9, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, injuring at least four people, regional officials reported early on Jan. 10.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured during Russian attacks against the front-line town of Avdiivka, the regional military administration reported.

Russia carried out 73 attacks against Kherson Oblast, wounding two civilians, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A bank, a factory, an educational institution, and other civilian buildings were reportedly damaged in Kherson and the surrounding district.

Russian forces launched S-300 missiles against Kharkiv on the evening of Jan. 9, damaging a children's healthcare center, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

No casualties were reported as a result of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Inside occupied Ukraine’s most effective resistance movements
Acts of resistance come in many shapes and sizes. From a colored ribbon tied to a tree or a flag raised over a remote mountain face, to a quick tip-off on an encrypted app that sets off a chain of events culminating in the destruction of a warship, everything counts.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
