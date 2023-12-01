Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 16 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 1, 2023 10:45 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 30, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks against 10 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least four people and injuring at least 16, regional officials reported early on Dec. 1.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and six were injured in attacks against Toretsk, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian attacks against the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast mildly injured a 52-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia launched 91 attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing three people and injuring eight others, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Sumy Oblast, a 39-year-old man was hospitalized following Russian attacks against the Seredyna-Buda area, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 18 of the 25 drones and one of the two Kh-59 missiles launched by Russia overnight.

Author: Martin Fornusek
