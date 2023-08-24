Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 5, injure 29 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 24, 2023 3:17 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Dnipro, Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: Governor Serhii Lysak)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least five people and injuring at least 29 others, local officials reported early on Aug. 24.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was injured, the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian forces shelled the village of Hremiach in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with mortars, lightly injuring a 55-year-old woman and damaging a private house.

Other settlements in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district also came under fire but officials reported no further casualties.

At least 10 people were injured in a Russian missile strike against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's regional center of Dnipro during the night, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Three of the wounded remain hospitalized and are in moderate condition – a 55-year-old woman and two men aged 33 and 48.

The attack damaged at least 10 buildings in the city, including a local bus station.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person in Chasiv Yar and injured two in Iskra and two more in Avdiivka, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

The attacks damaged multiple residential houses across the oblast, as well as a school in Zvanivka and a farm in Prelesne, according to the report.

In Kherson Oblast, seven people were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces damaged a kindergarten, a factory, a company building, and a residential district of Kherson, as well as an administrative building and a store in the Beryslav district, the governor said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, at least three people were injured in the attacks, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. One of the victims was hospitalized, he said.

Russian forces launched several artillery strikes against the Ochakiv community, hitting residential houses and civilian infrastructure. During the night, Russia also damaged residential buildings and farmhouses in the Kutsurub community, according to the report.

In Sumy Oblast, four people were killed and four more were injured in a drone strike against a school in the city of Romny, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Other settlements across the oblast were targeted by Russian forces but no further casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
