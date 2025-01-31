1 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian oblasts killed at least one civilian and injured at least 35, including children, regional authorities reported on Jan. 31.

Russia launched 102 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Fifty-nine drones were shot down over 12 oblasts, while 37 were lost in the airspace without causing damage, according to the statement.

Three people were injured during Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 37-year-old man was wounded during drone and artillery attacks against the Nikopol district on Jan. 30. A man and a woman, both aged 58, were injured in the same district overnight on Jan. 31, according to the statement.

Industrial and agricultural enterprises, houses, and other buildings were damaged in the region.

One person was killed and 18 injured during Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Massive attacks against the city of Kramatorsk left at least 11 people injured, including two children aged 7 and 8. Five more people, including a British volunteer, were injured in a drone attack against the town of Pokrovsk later the same day.

One civilian was killed in the village of Ivanopillia, and two were injured in Bilytske, Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 75-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were injured during an attack against the village of Prystin, which also damaged an educational facility and an apartment building, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Nine people were injured in Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings, 48 houses, and other buildings were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, one civilian was injured during a drone attack against the Khotin community, and two others were wounded during a drone strike against the Krasnopillia community overnight on Jan. 31, the regional military administration reported.

In Kyiv, drone debris damaged an apartment in one of the high-rise buildings in the Obolon district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. No casualties were reported.