News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kyiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure 9 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 24, 2025 10:17 AM 1 min read
A residential building damaged by a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 24, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least nine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 24.

Russia launched 58 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said.

Twenty-five drones were shot down over seven oblasts, while 27 were lost in the airspace without causing damage, according to the statement.

Drone attacks in Kyiv Oblast killed three civilians and injured a 26-year old man, the regional police department said. Two of the people killed in the attacks were a married couple in Brovary and another man in the Fastiv district, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past day killed two people and injured five, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two civilians were killed and two injured in an attack against the city of Kostiantynivka, two were injured in Kramatorsk, and one in Pokrovsk, according to the statement.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack against the village of Petropavlivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Three civilians were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Two apartment buildings and nine houses were damaged.

Ukrainian soldiers near Velyka Novosilka at risk of encirclement, spokesperson says
“Velyka Novosilka is currently in a rather difficult situation,” military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov said on Jan. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Martin Fornusek
