News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 23 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 7, 2025 9:35 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 6-7, 2025. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 23 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 7.

Russia launched 38 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty-eight drones were shot down, and 10 were lost in the airspace, according to the statement.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured during a Russian attack against the town of Siversk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Two civilians were also injured in Rivne in the Pokrovsk district and one in Rodynske, according to the governor.

A 61-year-old woman was injured during a Russian attack against the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 17 injured in Russian attacks, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. This included a 50-year-old man killed and at least five women aged between 30 and 58 injured when a Russian drone dropped explosives on a bus in Kherson.

One civilian suffered injuries during a Russian rocket attack against the Bilopillia community in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

As Russians inch closer to Pokrovsk, civilians in the area are left with a choice — stay under fire or leave life behind
BILOZERSKE, Donetsk Oblast — Less than 30 kilometers north of embattled Pokrovsk, a market was in full swing in the town of Bilozerske. Meters away, however, a crowd has gathered in front of a building, nervously awaiting the doors to open. Tensions were visibly mounting as the doors remained close…
The Kyiv IndependentEmmanuelle Chaze
Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.