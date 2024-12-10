This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, War, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks against Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 3, injure 14 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 10, 2024 10:53 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 9-10, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 14 over the past day, regional authorities reported on the morning of Dec. 10.

Russian strikes against Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured seven, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One death and two injuries were reported after attacks against the town of Mykolaivka, and the same casualty figures were recorded in the village of Stara Mykolaivka. Two people were injured in the town of Kostiantynivka and one in Novoekonomichne, the governor said.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and seven injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine won’t trade young soldiers’ lives for better weapons, Zelensky says
“The priority should be providing missiles and lowering Russia’s military potential, not Ukraine’s draft age. The goal should be to preserve as many lives as possible, not to preserve weapons in storage.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:55 PM

Russian court sentences Crimean resident to 15 years for alleged state treason.

A Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea sentenced a 33-year-old local resident to 15 years in a strict regime colony on charges of state treason, Russia's prosecutor's office reported on Dec. 9. The man was accused of transmitting information about the movement of Russian military equipment to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.