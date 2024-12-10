Russian attacks against Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 3, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 14 over the past day, regional authorities reported on the morning of Dec. 10.

Russian strikes against Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured seven, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One death and two injuries were reported after attacks against the town of Mykolaivka, and the same casualty figures were recorded in the village of Stara Mykolaivka. Two people were injured in the town of Kostiantynivka and one in Novoekonomichne, the governor said.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and seven injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.