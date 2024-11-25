Russian attacks in Ukraine injure 5 over past day, including 13-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least five civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, over the past day, regional authorities reported on the morning of Nov. 25.

A Russian attack against the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv Oblast on Nov. 24 injured a 28-year-old man, according to Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

Three people were injured during Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Three high-rise buildings and 22 houses were damaged.

A Russian drone attack against the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight on Nov. 25 injured a 13-year-old boy, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Industrial facilities in the city were attacked.

Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, and Odesa oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Russia continued to attack Ukraine later during the day on Nov. 25, hitting the cities of Kharkiv and Odesa with missiles and inflicting additional casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 71 of the 145 Russian drones launched overnight, the Air Force said. Seventy-one other drones were "lost" across Ukraine, likely thanks to electronic warfare means, the statement read.