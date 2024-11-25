Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russian attacks in Ukraine injure 5 over past day, including 13-year-old boy

by Martin Fornusek November 25, 2024 12:46 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 24-25, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least five civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, over the past day, regional authorities reported on the morning of Nov. 25.

A Russian attack against the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv Oblast on Nov. 24 injured a 28-year-old man, according to Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

Three people were injured during Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Three high-rise buildings and 22 houses were damaged.

A Russian drone attack against the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight on Nov. 25 injured a 13-year-old boy, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Industrial facilities in the city were attacked.

Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, and Odesa oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Russia continued to attack Ukraine later during the day on Nov. 25, hitting the cities of Kharkiv and Odesa with missiles and inflicting additional casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 71 of the 145 Russian drones launched overnight, the Air Force said. Seventy-one other drones were "lost" across Ukraine, likely thanks to electronic warfare means, the statement read.

Russian attack on central Kharkiv injures 23
Russia launched an attack against the central part of Kharkiv on the morning of Nov. 25, injuring at least 23 people, officials reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

6:46 AM

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
