Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 28 over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 14, 2024 9:45 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 13-14, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 28 others, regional authorities reported on Nov. 14.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of the 59 drones launched by Russia overnight, while 38 drones were "lost" across Ukraine, the Air Force said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured eight, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One person was killed and two wounded in the village of Novotroitske, and one civilian was killed and another injured in the Shevchenko village. Four residents were injured in the city of Kostiantynivka and one in Predtechyne, Filashkin said.

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Kharkiv on Nov. 13, with two people suffering shrapnel wounds. A 67-year-old driver of a medical facility was also wounded in Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, 15 people were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A utility company, a fire station, and residential buildings were damaged.

Two civilians were injured during Russian attacks against the Myropillia community in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Poltava, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

6th German IRIS-T to arrive in Ukraine by end of 2024, Zelensky says
Ukraine will receive the sixth German IRIS-T air defense system by the end of the year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 13 after a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek
