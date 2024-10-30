Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 41 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured at least 41 over the past day, including children, the regional authorities reported on the morning of Oct. 30.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 33 of the 62 Russian Shahed-type drones launched overnight, according to the Air Force. Twenty-three of the drones were reported as "lost."

Russia launched yet another drone attack against Kyiv. Fallen debris damaged a multi-story residential building, starting a fire and injuring nine people, including a child, the city's authorities reported.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed one person in the village of Sukhi Yaly and injured 10 elsewhere in the oblast, Governor Vadym Filaskin reported. Five people were wounded in the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, two in the town of Myrnohrad, and the remaining three in Kurakhove, Lyman, and Druhkivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A 39-year-old woman was reportedly injured in the village of Tsaredarivka. Two women aged 68 and 74 and a 10-year-old child were also wounded in the village of Bezruky, the governor reported.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast killed three people and injured 15, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Moscow's forces targeted critical infrastructure facilities, an educational institution, a store, and residential areas.

Three people were injured in attacks against Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported. One resident was wounded during attacks against the Velyka Pysarivka community on Oct. 29, and two civilians were injured in the Khotin community overnight on Oct. 30.

Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.