Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 19 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed five people and injured 19 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Oct. 27.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 41 of the 80 Russian Shahed-type drones launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Thirty-two drones were lost on Ukrainian territory, and one flew toward Belarus, the statement read.

Around 10 attack drones were downed on the outskirts of Kyiv in another drone attack against the capital. No casualties were reported, but the fallen debris damaged a house and two cars in the region.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured nine, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One person was killed and three injured during Russian airstrikes against Kostiantynivka on Oct. 26. The second fatality was reported in the village of Mykolaivka.

Two injuries were reported in Kurakhove, two in Kostiantynopil, one in Toretsk, and one in Sontsivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed an 84-year-old man and injured a 65-year-old civilian in the village of Radkove, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two people were killed and eight injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. The two civilians were reportedly killed during Russian shelling of the Stanislav village around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Russian drones attacked an energy facility in the Romny district of Sumy Oblast on the morning of Oct. 27, the regional military administration reported.

The same morning, one person was reported injured during a drone strike against the Sumy community.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.