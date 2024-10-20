Russian missile attack in Kharkiv injures 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack targeting Kharkiv the evening of Oct. 20 injured nine civilians, the Kharkiv Oblast police reported.

The wounded include four women aged 22 to 53 and five men aged 21 to 37, according to regional authorities.

Russian missiles targeted three districts in the city of Kharkiv at around 10 p.m. local time, police reported. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.

The strike also damaged apartment buildings, houses, garages, gas stations, and cars. Emergency workers have been dispatched to all attack sites and the full consequences of the missile strike are currently under investigation.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely-populated areas of the city.

Ukrainian officials have also warned that Moscow is once again preparing to carry out strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months, causing blackouts and disruptions to essential services.