Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 15 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least two people and injured 15, including a child, regional authorities said early on Aug. 8.

Overnight, Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, and four "kamikaze" attack drones against Ukraine.

Both Kh-59 missiles and all four drones were successfully intercepted, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two men aged 37 and 66 on Aug. 7 and a 12-year-old boy overnight on Aug. 8, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A high-rise residential building, houses, 12 solar panels, and other civilian property were damaged.

A "targeted" Russian drone attack also struck a department of the State Emergency Service in Nikopol, damaging a service car and the fire station but inflicting no casualties, the Interior Ministry said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in Mykhailivka and injured four in Novohrodivka, Orlivka, Pleshchiivka, and Promin, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured eight people over the past day, Oleksandr Prokudin said. A critical infrastructure facility, a school, nine high-rise buildings, 11 houses, and other buildings were damaged.

An oilseed processing plant of one of the country's largest conglomerates, Kernel, was damaged in a Russian drone attack in western Ukraine, the company said.

Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.