Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, War, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, State Emergency Service
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 15 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 8, 2024 10:17 AM 2 min read
A State Emergency Service's service vehicle damaged in a Russian drone attack against Nikopol.
A State Emergency Service's service vehicle damaged in a Russian drone attack against Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 8, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least two people and injured 15, including a child, regional authorities said early on Aug. 8.

Overnight, Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, and four "kamikaze" attack drones against Ukraine.

Both Kh-59 missiles and all four drones were successfully intercepted, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two men aged 37 and 66 on Aug. 7 and a 12-year-old boy overnight on Aug. 8, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A high-rise residential building, houses, 12 solar panels, and other civilian property were damaged.

A "targeted" Russian drone attack also struck a department of the State Emergency Service in Nikopol, damaging a service car and the fire station but inflicting no casualties, the Interior Ministry said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in Mykhailivka and injured four in Novohrodivka, Orlivka, Pleshchiivka, and Promin, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured eight people over the past day, Oleksandr Prokudin said. A critical infrastructure facility, a school, nine high-rise buildings, 11 houses, and other buildings were damaged.

An oilseed processing plant of one of the country's largest conglomerates, Kernel, was damaged in a Russian drone attack in western Ukraine, the company said.

Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russian offensive expected to wind down; more battles in Russia’s Kursk region reported
Key developments on Aug. 7: * Russian offensive expected to wind down within 2 months, Budanov says * Putin meets top Russian officials over Kursk region situation as more battles reported * Ukrainian FPV drone hit Russian Mi-28 helicopter in ‘historic’ feat, SBU source says * Ukrainian special…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:20 AM

Bulgaria joins NATO mission to train Ukrainian military.

Sofia said that this decision gives a "clear signal" of its commitment to supporting Ukraine, upholding Euro-Atlantic values, and strengthening allied solidarity in joint efforts to maintain international peace and security.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.