War

At least 6 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tania Myronyshena
Aftermath of a Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 3, 2026. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

At least six people have been killed and 35 others were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 3.

Russia launched 136 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 127 unmanned aircraft. At least five drones evaded defenses and struck three locations. The fall of debris was recorded in three locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed 6 people and injured 19 others, local authorities reported.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities reported.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian forces injured five people, local authorities reported. Debris from downed drones damaged houses and a college, and several trains were delayed.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured due to Russian attacks, local authorities reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 10-year-old girl and an 80-year-old woman were injured in a Russian attack against the regional center of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure, damaging five residential buildings, five vehicles, five houses, along with a school and an energy infrastructure facility.

