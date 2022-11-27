Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Astronaut Scott Kelly visits Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2022 6:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly arrived in Ukraine’s capital on Nov. 27.

“Arrived in Kyiv this morning to see for myself the atrocities committed by Russia and the support necessary for Ukraine,” Kelly, who is a retired U.S. Navy Captain, tweeted on Nov. 27.

Kelly is the ambassador of the UNITED24, a Ukrainian state fundraising platform raising money for the defense of Ukraine.

Among the UNITED24's other ambassadors are sports stars Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina and Oleksandr Usyk, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna, American actors Liev Schreiber and Mark Hamill, music band Imagine Dragons, singer and actress Barbra Streisand.

The UNITED24 platform has already raised $232,759,464, according to its website.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.