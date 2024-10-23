Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russia
3 companies of Russian soldiers killed, injured in assaults on Selydove, National Guard says

by Kateryna Denisova October 23, 2024 3:43 PM 2 min read
A view of the empty and damaged city as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in Selydove, Ukraine, on Sept. 4, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Ukraine's National Guard troops repelled 13 Russian attacks near the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, killing or injuring around three companies of soldiers, spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk told Ukrainska Pravda on Oct. 23.

Selydove, with a pre-war population of nearly 21,000 people, is located 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Pokrovsk, which has been a focal point of Russia's offensive in recent months.

Russia is using significant infantry numbers near Selydove, according to the National Guard. A total of 307 Russian soldiers were killed or injured in the area over the past day, Muzychuk said.

"This is actually three companies," he added.

The estimated advance of Russian forces near the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast as of Oct. 22, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Ukrainian forces also reportedly destroyed more than 10 pieces of Russian equipment, including a tank and armored vehicles.

"In recent weeks, the enemy has significantly increased the presence of electronic warfare equipment, which complicates the work of aerial reconnaissance.  But our UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators are finding solutions for the effective use of drones," Muzychuk said.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in defending the front line, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia has consistently concentrated its offensive potential.

Following Ukraine's withdrawal from Vuhledar in early October, Russian forces have been focusing their efforts against the Donetsk Oblast towns of Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove, where outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers are slowly losing ground under Russian pressure.

Ukraine’s 46th brigade releases video of repelled Russian attack near Kurakhove
The attack reportedly involved seven tanks and 11 infantry fighting vehicles, with Ukrainian forces destroying seven pieces of Russian equipment.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

12:22 AM

Zelensky urges allies to increase pressure on North Korea.

Two North Korean brigades of up to 6,000 personnel each are currently undergoing training in Russia, Zelensky said in his evening address, citing military intelligence reports. "We expect a firm, concrete response from the world."
