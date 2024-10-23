3 companies of Russian soldiers killed, injured in assaults on Selydove, National Guard says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Guard troops repelled 13 Russian attacks near the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, killing or injuring around three companies of soldiers, spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk told Ukrainska Pravda on Oct. 23.

Selydove, with a pre-war population of nearly 21,000 people, is located 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Pokrovsk, which has been a focal point of Russia's offensive in recent months.

Russia is using significant infantry numbers near Selydove, according to the National Guard. A total of 307 Russian soldiers were killed or injured in the area over the past day, Muzychuk said.

"This is actually three companies," he added.

The estimated advance of Russian forces near the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast as of Oct. 22, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Ukrainian forces also reportedly destroyed more than 10 pieces of Russian equipment, including a tank and armored vehicles.

"In recent weeks, the enemy has significantly increased the presence of electronic warfare equipment, which complicates the work of aerial reconnaissance. But our UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators are finding solutions for the effective use of drones," Muzychuk said.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in defending the front line, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia has consistently concentrated its offensive potential.

Following Ukraine's withdrawal from Vuhledar in early October, Russian forces have been focusing their efforts against the Donetsk Oblast towns of Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove, where outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers are slowly losing ground under Russian pressure.