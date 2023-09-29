Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Armenia sues Azerbaijan in International Court of Justice

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 30, 2023 2:17 AM 2 min read
Refugees in Nagorno-Karabakh load a truck bound for Yerevan on Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo by Alain Jocard / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Armenia has filed a lawsuit against Azerbaijan in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), according to a press release from The Hague published Sept. 29.

The request calls on the court to uphold the rights protected under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

Armenia's suit asks the ICJ to impose new demands on Azerbaijan in addition to reinforcing its obligations under previous orders.

The new demands include the complete withdrawal of military and law enforcement personnel from civilian establishments in Nagorno-Karabakh and the facilitation of humanitarian aid deliveries to ethnic Armenians in the region.

It also calls on Azerbaijan to "refrain from taking any actions directly or indirectly aimed at...displacing the remaining ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

On Sept. 19, Azerbaijan launched a military offensive against the ethnically Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh. After a day of fighting, authorities in the capital of Stepanakert (Khankendi in Azerbaijani) agreed to accept a ceasefire on Sept. 20 mediated by Russia.

Yerevan denounced the offensive as part of a policy of "ethnic cleansing."

On Oct. 5, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Spain to hold talks along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel.

Russia’s ‘peacekeeper’ act crumbles as Azerbaijan overwhelms Nagorno-Karabakh
On Sept. 19, just under three years after the end of the last major war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku moved decisively to finish what it started in 2020. Shortly after the announcement of the launching of “anti-terrorist” measures by the Azerba…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.