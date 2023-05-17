Appeals Chamber upholds decision to confiscate assets of Russia's top proxy in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Appeals Chamber of the Ukrainian High Anti-Corruption Court upheld on May 17 the Justice Ministry's request to confiscate the assets of Volodymyr Saldo, the former mayor of Kherson collaborating with Russian occupying forces.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated part of the assets belonging to Saldo on May 9.

Saldo, who was once Kherson's mayor and councilman, as well as a national lawmaker, is one of the highest-profile Ukrainian collaborators and stands accused of treason. He left Kherson before it was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11.

The confiscated assets include five land plots, four non-residential buildings, two houses, and three apartments in Kherson, Odesa, and Russian-occupied Crimea.

The list also includes shares in two companies that belong to Saldo's wife.

Additionally, the Appeals Chamber satisfied the Justice Ministry's appeal to collect 55.56% and 40% of authorized capital from two of Saldo's private enterprises and transfer it to the state.

According to Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Saldo was sanctioned by Ukraine, the U.K., the U.S., the European Union, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, and New Zealand after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.