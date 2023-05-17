Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Appeals Chamber upholds decision to confiscate assets of Russia's top proxy in Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2023 4:29 PM 2 min read
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin speaks at a rally celebrating the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts on Sept. 30, 2022, in Moscow. Proxy official Volodymyr Saldo stands to his immediate right. (Photo: Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Appeals Chamber of the Ukrainian High Anti-Corruption Court upheld on May 17 the Justice Ministry's request to confiscate the assets of Volodymyr Saldo, the former mayor of Kherson collaborating with Russian occupying forces.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated part of the assets belonging to Saldo on May 9.

Saldo, who was once Kherson's mayor and councilman, as well as a national lawmaker, is one of the highest-profile Ukrainian collaborators and stands accused of treason. He left Kherson before it was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11.

The confiscated assets include five land plots, four non-residential buildings, two houses, and three apartments in Kherson, Odesa, and Russian-occupied Crimea.

The list also includes shares in two companies that belong to Saldo's wife.

Additionally, the Appeals Chamber satisfied the Justice Ministry's appeal to collect 55.56% and 40% of authorized capital from two of Saldo's private enterprises and transfer it to the state.

According to Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Saldo was sanctioned by Ukraine, the U.K., the U.S., the European Union, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, and New Zealand after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Waterboarding, electrocution and a kidnapped son: Ex-general tells of torture in Kherson
Editor’s Note: This story contains descriptions that some readers may find graphic. Standing in line in liberated Kherson for a box of pasta and canned goods with a handsome black dog on a lead, Valerii Hnedov doesn’t look like someone who only three weeks prior was languishing in a
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.