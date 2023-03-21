Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

AP: US to speed up delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2023 5:50 PM 1 min read
The US Abrams tank is seen at the training grounds in Nowa Deba on Sept. 21, 2022, in Nowa Deba, Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department will accelerate its supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, deciding to send a refurbished older tank model from stocks, the Associated Press reported on March 21, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

Officials said the older version of Abrams, M1A1, could arrive in Ukraine in eight to ten months, compared to the initial plan of handing over 31 newer M1A2 vehicles, which would need a year or two to be produced and shipped.

It will also be easier for Ukrainian troops to learn how to use and maintain the M1A1 than the more modern version, according to the AP sources.

The Pentagon has already made the corresponding decision and is expected to announce it on March 21, said the U.S. officials who spoke out anonymously.

U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters on Feb. 23 that the Abrams tanks the United States pledged to Ukraine might not even arrive until next year.

The country’s president Joe Biden announced the decision to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine in late January after U.S. lawmakers’ call to give the tanks to push Germany to authorize the delivery of German-made Leopard tanks.

Compared with Soviet tanks, which Ukraine and Russia currently use on the battlefield, the mobility and firepower of Western equipment could help Ukraine launch more counteroffensive operations.

US announces new $350 million military aid package for Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.