Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

US Army secretary: Abrams tanks may not reach Ukraine this year

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 7:50 am
Share

The Abrams tanks the United States pledged to Ukraine may not even arrive until next year, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters on Feb. 23, DefenseNews reported

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 25 after U.S. lawmakers called for giving Ukraine Abrams tanks to push Germany to authorize the delivery of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

“We’re looking at what’s the fastest way we can get the tanks to the Ukrainians,” Wormuth said. “It’s not going to be a matter of weeks.”

“None of the options that we’re exploring are weeks or two months,” she added. “There are longer timelines involved, but I think there are options that are less than two years, less than a year-and-a-half.”

There are a variety of ways to get produce the tanks, from building them from scratch or drawing refurbished tanks from U.S. inventory, Wormuth said

She also noted that the U.S. would also need to provide Ukraine with support equipment for the tanks, like recovery vehicles, ammunition, and training packages. “There’s a lot of details still that need to be worked out,” she said.

According to Wormuth, the U.S. army will present the details to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who will share them with U.S. President Joe Biden, who will make the final decision, the DefenseNews article reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK