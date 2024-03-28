Russia claims another suspect detained in connection with Moscow terrorist attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Another suspect has been detained in connection with the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said on March 28.

The Investigative Committee claimed that the detained person is under suspicion of being "involved in a terrorist financing scheme," without providing further details.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, on the evening of March 22, killing 139 people.

Though a branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter, the Kremlin is attempting to pin the blame on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the allegation of Ukrainian involvement "predictable" and condemned Moscow for trying "to blame everything on someone else." The White House said there was no indication that Ukraine was behind it.

Russia's security services detained 11 people in connection with the attack on March 23, and another three people on March 25. Four of the perpetrators were allegedly detained in Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine.

"The investigation has also obtained evidence of the suspects' connection with Ukrainian nationalists," the Investigative Committee claimed, alleging that the perpetrators received "significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine."

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko undermined the Kremlin's narrative on March 26 when he claimed that the perpetrators initially tried to flee to Belarus, but changed their plans when they saw the increased security at the border.

It would be "cynical and counterproductive for Russia itself and for the security of its citizens to use this context to try and turn it against Ukraine," French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 25.