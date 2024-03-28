Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Moscow mass shooting, Moscow, Terrorism, Crocus City Hall attack
Edit post

Russia claims another suspect detained in connection with Moscow terrorist attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 6:39 PM 2 min read
A Russian law enforcement officer patrols near the Crocus City Hall concert hall outside Moscow, Russia, on March 23, 2024, after the terrorist attack that killed at least 139 people. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Another suspect has been detained in connection with the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said on March 28.

The Investigative Committee claimed that the detained person is under suspicion of being "involved in a terrorist financing scheme," without providing further details.  

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, on the evening of March 22, killing  139 people.

Though a branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter, the Kremlin is attempting to pin the blame on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the allegation of Ukrainian involvement "predictable" and condemned Moscow for trying "to blame everything on someone else." The White House said there was no indication that Ukraine was behind it.

Russia's security services detained 11 people in connection with the attack on March 23, and another three people on March 25. Four of the perpetrators were allegedly detained in Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine.

"The investigation has also obtained evidence of the suspects' connection with Ukrainian nationalists," the Investigative Committee claimed, alleging that the perpetrators received "significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine."

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko undermined the Kremlin's narrative on March 26 when he claimed that the perpetrators initially tried to flee to Belarus, but changed their plans when they saw the increased security at the border.

It would be "cynical and counterproductive for Russia itself and for the security of its citizens to use this context to try and turn it against Ukraine," French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 25.

In Putin’s Russia, state violence is on full display
When the men accused of committing last week’s terrorist attack in Moscow appeared in front of a Russian court, their battered faces told a story of physical torture. The four men — who stand accused of opening fire on crowds at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on March 22, killing at least
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:50 PM

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control.

In the document published following the talks, the parties "confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies" and, once approved by the European Commission, "to launch logistical data exchange at selected road border crossing points."
11:16 AM

Kuleba begins first trip to India.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was in the Indian capital New Delhi at the invitation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and that the two would "pay specific attention to the peace formula" in their talks.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.