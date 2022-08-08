Ambassador: Turkey's Baykar to build drone factory in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Turkish company that produces Bayraktar combat drones, is currently in the process of building a factory in Ukraine, said Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar. According to Bodnar, Baykar has already registered in Ukraine, developed project documents and purchased a land plot. In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asked him for a deal with the Turkish defense firm. Baykar’s CEO Haluk Bayraktar earlier said his company wouldn't sell the drones to Russia. “Turkey supports Ukraine with combat drones. We would never do that,” he said.